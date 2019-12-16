e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Education / TISS students boycott classes in solidarity with Jamia Millia students

TISS students boycott classes in solidarity with Jamia Millia students

On Monday morning, students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) boycotted classes and field work and staged a process inside their campus.

Dec 16, 2019
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
TISS students also marched from their college campus to the Ambedkar Garden in Chembur.
TISS students also marched from their college campus to the Ambedkar Garden in Chembur.
         

A day after students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi were detained during their protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), protests have been erupting across college campuses in solidarity with other students in Delhi and many north eastern states.

On Monday morning, students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) boycotted classes and field work and staged a protest inside their campus. “In the lights of events of relentless police brutality in the past week in universities of north East India, Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, we will not enter classrooms and behave like nothing is wrong with the system. We need nation wide support to speak against such brutality,” said one of the students.

Similarly, students of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) held a march on campus on Sunday night. Students held placards and flaming torches while chanting slogans in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia.

“Officials from Jamia university confirmed that the police entered their campus without prior permission and detained students when they were only holding a peaceful protest. Students were paraded and some also injured, which shows the apathy of the authority towards our lives,” said a student of IIT-B. He added that the collective effort of the student community across the country against such atrocities is the only way to reach out to the government. “We will continue studying raising voices against any form of oppression and the government cannot not silence us,” he added.

On Monday, TISS students also marched from their college campus to the Ambedkar Garden in Chembur.

Over the next few days, students from various higher education institutes across the country have decided to mobilise their voices and speak against the implementation of CAB. “Only if we mobilise forces and show nation wide solidarity will out voices reach out to the authority,” said another IIT-B student.

On December 19, students from TISS, IIT-B and colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai will gather in Girgaon Chowpatty as part of a nation wide student protest.

