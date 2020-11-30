e-paper
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions, UG final year classes to begin from Dec 7

Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions, UG final year classes to begin from Dec 7

Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue to December 31.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Under Graduate final year classes in Tamil Nadu will begin from December 7 as the state government has announced an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

As per an official notification by the state government regarding the COVID-19 restrictions, Chennai’s Marina Beach will be reopened after December 14.

Swimming pools for sportspersons for their training can be reopened.

Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue to December 31.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new Covid-19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stood at 7,80,505 while discharges reached 7,57,750 and the death toll stood at 11,703. There are 11,052 active cases in the state.

