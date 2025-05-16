TN HSE Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Class 11th results to be out today at tnresults.nic.in
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 11 results will be announced at 9 am today. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare TN HSE Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. The TNDGE Class 11th results will be announced at 9 am today via press conference. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in....Read More
The appeared students can check their Class 11 results on official websites and Digilocker from 2 pm onwards.
School students can also check their exam results at the schools they attend. The TN HSE exam results will be sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. The press conference will be held at Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex. School Education Minister will announce the Class 11 results today.
Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: Login details needed
Registration number
Date of birth.
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: Keep your mobile phones in hand to check marks
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: Number of students appeared and passed in 2024
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: In 2024, 8,11,172 students had appeared for the Class 11 exam out of which 7,39,539 had passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent.
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: Steps to check marks
1. Visit the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Look for the result link that mentions Class 11 or HSE (+1).
3. Enter the registration number and date of birth.
4. Check and download the TN Plus One result.
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: Check gender wise pass percentage of 2024
TN HSE Result 2025 Live: In 2024, the pass percentage of male candidates was 87.26 per cent and female students was 94.69 per cent. For the transgender category, the pass percentage in the HSE exam was 100 per cent.
