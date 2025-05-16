TN HSE Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Class 11th results to be out today at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSE Result 2025 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare TN HSE Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. The TNDGE Class 11th results will be announced at 9 am today via press conference. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in....Read More

The appeared students can check their Class 11 results on official websites and Digilocker from 2 pm onwards.

School students can also check their exam results at the schools they attend. The TN HSE exam results will be sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. The press conference will be held at Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex. School Education Minister will announce the Class 11 results today.

Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.