PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Matric results releasing today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board will declare PSEB 10th Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. The Punjab Board Matric results will be announced after 2.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in....Read More

PSEB Class 10 results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.

To check the results, candidates will need their Roll Number.

This year, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.