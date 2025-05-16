PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Matric results releasing today at pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results releasing today at pseb.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board will declare PSEB 10th Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. The Punjab Board Matric results will be announced after 2.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in....Read More
PSEB Class 10 results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.
To check the results, candidates will need their Roll Number.
This year, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Check exam dates of Class 10th
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: This year, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025 at various exam centres across the state.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage of Class 10 in 2024
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: The PSEB class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 97.24% in 2024
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage of Class 12
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91 per cent. The pass percentage of girls stands at 94.32 per cent, and that of boys it is 88.08 per cet.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results out
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Punjab School Education Board has already announced the results of Class 12 board examination on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Details to be out with results
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: What official website says?
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 10 results?
Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
Click on the Class 10th result link
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Check your PSEB Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates of Class 10
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: This year, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025 at various exam centres across the state.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Roll number needed to check results
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: To check the results, candidates will need their Roll Number.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Result to be announced via press conference
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: PSEB Class 10 results will be announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details will also be shared at the press conference.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Where to check Class 10 results?
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Date and time
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: May 16
PSEB 10th Result 2025 Time: After 2.30 pm