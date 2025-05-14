PSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Girls outnumber boys, Science stream has highest pass percentage, check details

The Punjab School Education Board announced the results of Class 12 board examination on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Students can check their Class 12 board exam results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Results 2025 live updates PSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Girls shine bright in Punjab board Class 12 results 2025. (Representative image/Vipin Kumar/HT file)

Girls continued to dominate the board exam results this year. As per the result data shared by the board, the pass percentage of girls stands at 94.32 per cent, and that of boys it is 88.08 per cet.

The overall pass percentage however took a slight dip at 91 per cent as compared to the 2024 results when it was 93.04 per cent.

Additionally, the pass percentage in rural areas is more than urban areas. In rural areas, a total of 149085 candidates appeared, and 135969 passed. The pass percentage has been registered at 91.20 per cent.

Whereas in Urban areas, 116303 candidates appeared, of which 105537 passed, amounting to a pass percentage of 90.74 per cent.

Stream-wise, Science stream has the highest pass percentage at 98.52 per cent, followed by Commerce at 96.83 per cent, and Humanities at 87.58 per cent. In Vocational stream, the pass percentage has been recorded at 90 per cent.

The top three ranks have been secured by Harsirat Kaur (500/500 marks), Manveer Kaur (498/500 marks), and Arsh (498/500 marks).

Notably, the PSEB Class 12 exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4, 2025. A total of 265388 students appeared, of which 2,41,506 passed.

PSEB 12th Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can check their PSEB Class 12 marks by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in On the home page, click on the Class 12th result link Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSEB.