PSEB Class 12 Results 2025 released at pseb.ac.in, direct link to download scores here

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2025 03:44 PM IST

PSEB Class 12 Results 2025 has been released at pseb.ac.in. The direct link to download scores is given below. 

The Punjab School Education Board has released PSEB Class 12 board examination results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Students who appeared in the Class 12 board exams can check and download scores from the official website at pseb.ac.in. 

PSEB Class 12 Results 2025 has been released at pseb.ac.in. The direct link to download scores is given here. (Image credit: punjab.indiaresults.com/screenshot)
PSEB Class 12 Results 2025 has been released at pseb.ac.in. The direct link to download scores is given here. (Image credit: punjab.indiaresults.com/screenshot)

Students must enter details like their Roll Number to download their results

Direct link to download PSEB Class 12 scores 2025

Notably, along with the results, the board has also shared details like pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance data and more. 

The overall pass percentage stands at 91 per cent. 

The PSEB Class 12 exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

In 2024, PSEB declared the Class 12 results on April 30. A total of 2,84,452 students had appeared in the exam, and 2,64,662 passed. The overall pass percentage was registered at 93.04 per cent. 

PSEB 12th Results 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can check their PSEB Class 12 marks by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Class 12th result link
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check your PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSEB. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On