TN SSLC Results 2025 to be out on May 16: Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 result on these websites after it is declared

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, TNDGE, will be declaring the results of TN SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2025 on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9 AM. TN SSLC Results 2025 to be out on May 16: Check the websites where the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be available. (PTI/File)

Students who appeared in the Class 10 examinations this year will be able to check their marks on the official websites mentioned below:

results.digilocker.gov.in tnresults.nic.in

Candidates will be able to check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Additionally, the results will be shared with students through SMS on the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools, and to the registered mobile number of individual candidates.

As notified by the board, the results will be released at a press conference to be chaired by the Education Minister at the Directorate of State Examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex.

It is expected that along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance data, and district-wise percentage, among other information will be shared.

Notably, the Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN SSLC examinations from March 28, 2025, to April 15, 2025.

In 2024, the TN SSLC Results were declared on May 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent.

TN SSLC Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the TN SSLC results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in On the home page, click on link to download the TN SSLC Result 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNDGE.