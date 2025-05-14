JEECUP 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic entrance test admit cards expected today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) Polytechnic and Post Diploma Industrial Safety courses admit cards today, May 14. When released, candidates can download the JEECUP 2025 admit cards from jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic entrance test admit cards expected today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application deadline for the entrance test was April 30, which was extended to May 10. The application form correction window closed yesterday, May 13.

The exam for groups A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L and K1 to K8 will begin on May 20 and end on May 28.

The council will release answer keys on June 2 and objections will be invited till June 4.

UPJEE 2025 results will be declared on June 10.

UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases, and the detailed schedule will be announced later. The last date for admission is July 31.

UPJEE 2025: How to download JEECUP admit card when released

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in Open the JEECUP/UPJEE 2025 admit card download link Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card.

JEECUP 2025: Details about UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam

Each question in the entrance test will have four options for objective-type questions, and only one answer will be correct. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer. There is no negative marking in the exam.

In a situation where two answers are found to be correct or the question is wrong, those who attempt the question will get full marks.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the council.