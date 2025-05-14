Menu Explore
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025: PSEB 12th results out, here's how to check marks at pseb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2025 03:27 PM IST

Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025: Here's how students can check the Punjab board Class 12 results on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab School Education Board has announced Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025 on may 14, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their marks on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Results 2025 Live Updates

Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025: PSEB 12th results are out. The steps to download scores are given here. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025: PSEB 12th results are out. The steps to download scores are given here. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The PSEB 12th Result can also be checked by appeared candidates on third party result website. 

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below to check it on official website: 

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. 

2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page. 

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. 

5. Check the result and download the page. 

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

This year, the PSEB Class 12 exams commenced on February 19 and concluded on April 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
