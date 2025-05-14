Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025: PSEB 12th results out, here's how to check marks at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board has announced Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025 on may 14, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their marks on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Results 2025 Live Updates Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025: PSEB 12th results are out. The steps to download scores are given here. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The PSEB 12th Result can also be checked by appeared candidates on third party result website.

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below to check it on official website:

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the PSEB Class 12 exams commenced on February 19 and concluded on April 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.