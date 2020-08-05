TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be declared soon

education

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu will soon declare the TN SSLC or class 10th Results. The education minister of Tamil Nadu, KA Sangottiyan on Tuesday said in a tweet that all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

However, the exact date and time of result declaration has not been confirmed yet. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores at tnresults.nic.in.

Earlier, on July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results. Over 7 lakh students had taken the exam out of which 96.04% have passed. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% of students had passed the HSLC exam.

