TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: 2340 vacancies announced at trb.tn.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:04 IST

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications for direct recruitment from eligible candidates for filling 2340 vacancies of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education for the year 2018-19.

The registration process will begin on September 4 and the last date for submission of application is September 24 (5pm). The date of certificate verification and interview will be announced later.

Candidates should not be above 57 years as on July 1, 2019. The candidate should have a PG degree in relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks and should have passed NET/ SLET/ SET / SLST / CSIR / JRF as per UGC Norms in the relevant subject or PG in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks and Ph.D in the relevant subject awarded as per UGC norms (Certificate of compliance to be obtained from competent authority of the concerned University – to be submitted at the time of Certificate Verification). Check details on educational qualification in the notification.

How to apply

Candidates should apply through online mode only at the Teachers Recruitment Board website (trb.tn.nic.in).

Examination fee

An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by all the candidates except SC/ST and differently-abled candidates. SC, ST and differently-abled candidates need to pay Rs 300 as examination fee.

Selection

Candidates will be selected by ranking and shortlisting followed by preparation of rank cum communal roster for certificate verification and interview. The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:3. Marks will be awarded to all candidates based on the certificates uploaded along with the Application Forms as per criteria which has to be confirmed/finalised after due verification by the certificate verification team and also the marks awarded during the time of Interview.

Vacancy details

Shortfall vacancies : 4, Backlog vacancies : 81, Current Vacancies : 2252, To teach differently abled (Deaf Candidates) in Tamil and Computer Application subjects: 3. Total: 2340

Note: Check subject wise vacancy in the notification.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 13:59 IST