TNDTE Diploma Exam result 2018 declared at tndte.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu TNDTE (Directorate of Technical Education) diploma results for October 2018 examination have been declared. Students can check the result on the official website, tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in. The exams were held in October this year.

Here is the direct link to check result at tndte.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check result at intradote.tn.nic.in

TNDTE Diploma result for October 2018 exam: Steps to check

Log on to intradote.tn.nic.in

Click on link for result

Enter your registration number and other details and click on go

Check your results and download it and take a printout

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:27 IST