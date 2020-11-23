e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 declared at tneaonline.org, here’s direct link

TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 declared at tneaonline.org, here’s direct link

TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020: Candidates can check the TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 online at tneaonline.org.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020.
TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 online at tneaonline.org.

“TNEA Supplementary provisional allotments has been released, request all applicable candidates to login and download your allotments,” reads the statement flashing on the directorate’s official website.

The directorate have also released the lists of academic and vocational vacancies.

Direct link to check TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020

How to download TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Login”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print our for future reference.

top news
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In