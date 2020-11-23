TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 declared at tneaonline.org, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:22 IST

TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 online at tneaonline.org.

“TNEA Supplementary provisional allotments has been released, request all applicable candidates to login and download your allotments,” reads the statement flashing on the directorate’s official website.

The directorate have also released the lists of academic and vocational vacancies.

Direct link to check TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020

How to download TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Login”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TNEA supplementary allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print our for future reference.