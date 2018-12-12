TNMRB Results declared, here’s how to check your marks

Results of assistant surgeon (general) recruitment exam has been released by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB). The exam was held on December 9 in Chennai. Candidates can check their marks obtained in the examination at the official website www.mrb.tn.gov.in

Direct link to check your marks

TNMRB will fill up 1884 vacancies, including 175 backlog posts, on temporary basis. A total of 10,017 MBBS student took the exam held at Chennai. According to the notification TNMRB will select candidates on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate.

How to check your marks

Visit the official website of the board www.mrb.tn.gov.in

Click on Results section

Click on Marks Scored by the Candidates in Assistant Surgeon (General) Examination, 2018

The PDF will open.

Search your roll number by pressing Ctrl+F to get the ‘find’ option and enter your roll number

Your result will be highlighted.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 08:33 IST