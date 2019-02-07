TNPSC answer key 2018 for Draughtsman recruitment exam released, here’s how to check

Tamil Nadu Public Service exam answer key has been released for the draughtsman grade III exam on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on February 3, 2019. The last date to challenge the answer key or raise objections is February 13.

The notice issued by TNPSC reads, “Representations if any challenging the tentative answer keys shall be submitted only in ONLINE MODE within 7 days. Representations received by POST or EMAIL will receive no attention.”

The exam was held for recruitment of draughtsman, Grade-III in Town and Country Planning Department in the Tamil Nadu Town and country Planning Subordinate Service, Architectural Assistantship, Civil Engineering, and General Studies

TNPSC draughtsman recruitment answer key: How to check

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Under ‘Results’ tab, click on the ‘Answer Key’ link.

Click on the link that reads ‘Tentative’ column against the Draughtsman recruitment.

The answer keys for all four subjects will be displayed

Click on the relevant subject for which you want to access the answer keys.

The PDF will open

Download and check.

Direct link to check answer keys

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 16:02 IST