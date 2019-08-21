TNTET Paper 1 Result 2019 declared at trb.tn.nic.in, scorecard to be out tomorrow

education

Aug 21, 2019

TN TET Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has declared the results of Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET 2019) on its official website. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-I examination) was held on June 8 and 1,62,314 candidates had appeared.

Candidates can check their results (marks) on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in.

According to a notification by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, the tentative answer keys of TNTET 2019 were published on July 9 and objections were invited from the candidates. All the representations received within the stipulated time were examined by subject experts. The candidates were evaluated on the basis of final answer key prepared by the experts after examining the objections. The final answer key of the exam has also been released.

TNTRB will release individual scores of candidates on Thursday, August 22.

How to check TNTET Result 2019:

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board trb.tn.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper I

A new page will open

Click on the link given at the bottom of the page that reads ‘Click - Paper I Result’

Merit list will open.

To check answer key, go back and click on the link that reads Click - Paper I Final Key

A PDF will open carrying the answer keys of the paper.

Check TNTET Result here:

Check TNTET answer key:

Aug 21, 2019