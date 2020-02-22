Trinity College, Dublin launches scholarships for engineering and programmes worth 5 lakh Euros

education

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:50 IST

Dublin’s Trinity College on Friday launched the Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies scholarships worth 5,00,000 Euros for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“Indian students have greatly contributed to the educational and student experience for all students and staff at Trinity and I hope that these scholarships will attract students to apply for programmes in the E3 Schools,” said Sinéad Lucey, E3 Business Manager at Trinity College, Dublin.

The scholarships are open for applications for undergraduate and postgraduate offer holders in courses like Engineering, Natural Science and Computer Science and Statistics.

“E3 is an ambitious project to expand education and research activities across three of our Schools -- The Schools of Engineering, Natural Sciences, and Computer Science and Statistics. Recognising the importance for humanity in addressing the challenge of sustainable technological development, the expansion of the three schools is being executed as a single strategic activity in the area of engineering, energy, and environment,” she added.