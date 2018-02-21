Tripura boards 2018: TBSE reschedules 2 higher secondary exam papers due to polls

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has rescheduled exam of two papers of Higher Secondary examinations to avoid clashing of dates with election at Charilam assembly constituency on March 12.

Election was postponed at the assembly seat after Left Front candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma expired of cardiac problems on February 11 last. In rest 59 constituencies of the state voting took place on February 18 last.

TBSE president Mihir Kanti Deb said the date of exams of Mathematics and Philosophy were scheduled to be held on March 12, but that day the postponed election for the Charilam constituency would be held, so the exam would be taken some other day.

“Many students of the constituency are also voters and could face problems due to elections. The rescheduled date would be announced soon”, he said.

Twenty seven thousand students would be writing their Higher Secondary exams this year. Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Debashish Modak said the result of the election for the Charilam constituency would be announced on March 15.