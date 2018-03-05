Tripura Class 10 exam begins tomorrow, Class 12 from March 8

The Tripura Board of Secondary Examination (TBSE) will conduct the board examinations for Class 10, also known as madhyamik, from March 6 and those for Class 12 or higher secondary two days later on March 8, officials said on Monday.

The Class 10 exams that will continue till April 10 will be taken by 47,596 candidates – down from 51,294 students last year. The students will write their English paper on the first day of the exam.

TBSE’s president Mihir Kanti Deb said the exams will be conducted at 51 centres throughout the state.

For the higher secondary exams, 25,512 students will appear this year at 30 centres across the state. The number of higher secondary candidates was 26,843 last year.

The exams would continue till April 13.

The board had to reschedule the dates for two Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with electoral process for the recently concluded assembly polls. The English exam, to be conducted on March 5, has been rescheduled to March 8.

Dates of mathematics and philosophy papers, scheduled to be held on March 12, have also been changed due to the election to Charilam constituency on the same day. The exams will now be conducted on April 13.

The poll on the seat was deferred after CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died on February 11.