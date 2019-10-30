e-paper
Tripura govt to provide stipend, special coaching to instil interest in Maths, Science among students

To instil interest among students about science and mathematics, Tripura to provide stipend and special coaching.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:58 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times
In order to create interest regarding science and mathematics, the Tripura government has decided to provide students stipend and special coaching.

In 2017, total 32,223 students got enrolled in Class 11 of whom 11.45 % took admission in Science stream and 9.66 % students took Mathematics as one of their subjects, according to a report of Education Department.

“Students taking admission to Class 9 will be given Rs. 500 every month as special encouragement stipend to get interested in Science and Mathematics. They will be also getting special coaching in Science and Mathematics for four hours after their school hours. The teachers, who will teach them in the special coaching, will get Rs. 500 per hour. We hope, this initiative will help to make the subjects interesting to the students,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the reporters at Civil Secretariat recently.

The minister said that the record shows that most of the students are not interested in Science and Mathematics and that is due to fear for these subjects. Studying these subjects properly would pave way for the students in opting for better career paths in future, he said.

The decision would be discussed in the cabinet meeting for approval.

Total 75,134 students are currently studying in Class 9 in government, government –aided and private schools in the state.

In 2018, pass percentage of the Class 10 results was 59.59%. Most of the students scored poor marks in Mathematics that resulted in the overall poor results, as said by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) officials.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:58 IST

