Tripura TJEE 2024 registration closes today, direct link to apply

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will close the extended application window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024 today, February 22. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of the board, tbjee.nic.in. TJEE 2024 registration ends today. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Previously, the application deadline was February 16, and it was extended.

The entrance examination is held for admission to Engineering, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture, Paramedical and other courses under the board.

As per the examination prospectus, TJEE 2024 will be conducted tentatively on April 24.

The exam will be held in three shifts. The Physics and Chemistry exam is from 11 am to 12:30 pm, the Biology exam is from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and the Mathematics exam is from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

Direct link to apply for TJEE 2024

Steps to apply for TJEE 2024