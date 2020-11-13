e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TS EAMCET Counselling: Seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

TS EAMCET Counselling: Seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

TSEAMCET Counselling Result 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday declared the results of TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS EAMCET Counselling seat allotment result declared
TS EAMCET Counselling seat allotment result declared(PTI)
         

TSEAMCET Counselling Result 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday declared the results of TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment. Candidates registered for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 provisional seat allotment can check their result on the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to log in at the TS EAMCET website using their system generated login IDs on the website.

The shortlisted candidates are required to confirm their admission online by November 17 and pay the requisite fee before the deadline.

Direct link

How to Check TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2020:

Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result’

key in your login ID, TS EAMCET hall ticket numbers, passwords and dates of birth to login

Your TS EAMCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

top news
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
‘We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him’: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM
‘We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him’: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Ayodhya gears up for another Guinness record on Deepotsav
Ayodhya gears up for another Guinness record on Deepotsav
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In