TS ICET Result 2019 to be declared on June 14

TS ICET Result 2019: The results of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2019 for admission into MBA and MCA courses in all the universities including their affiliated colleges in the state will be declared on Friday, June 14. The TS ICET Result 2019 were expected to be declared on June 13, but according to the latest update on the official website, the result will now be declared on June 14.

The examination was held on May 23 and 24, 2019 in two shifts.

Warangal’s Kakatiya University, conducted the test on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. The TSICET-2019 examination was held at 18 Regional Online Test Centers in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

The qualifying marks in TSICET-2019 is 25% and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

Just qualifying in the entrance test does not entitle a candidate to get admission into MBA/MCA course unless he/she: 1) appears for counselling, 2) Applies in response to the admission notification issued, 3) Satisfies all the eligibility criteria for admission as stipulated by the authority concerned

Here’s how to check Telangana ICET Results 2019 after they are declared:

Visit the official website of TSICET 2019

Find the link for result and enter your login credentials and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download your TS ICET result 2019 and take a printout

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 12:32 IST