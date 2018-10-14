Announced: TS Police Constable result 2018 declared at tslprb.in, here’s link to check

Telangana state level police recruitment board (TSLPRB) has declared the result of the examination to recruit Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (PC) civil and some other equivalent posts. The preliminary written test (PWT) to fill 16,925 tentative vacancies was conducted on September 30 from 10am to 1pm.

The PWT was of three hours duration and carried a maximum of 200 marks. The exam was objective in nature and carried 200 questions of intermediate standard. The questions were to test your knowledge of English, arithmetic, general science, history of India, Indian culture, Indian national movement, Indian geography, polity and economy, Current events of national and international importance, Test of reasoning / mental ability, contents pertaining to the state of Telangana.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can check their result by clicking here.

The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs and 30% for SCs / STs / Ex-Servicemen. Questions in the Paper were objective in nature and set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. Candidates had to answer the questions on an OMR answer sheet using Blue / Black Ball Point Pen only.

Telangana SCT PC 2018 result: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of Telangana state level police recruitment board

2) Click on the link for Download PWT result

3) Key in your registered mobile number and password

4) Click on sign in

5) Take a printout of result and save it on your computer

Note: TSLPRB has also issued a write-up with the result which can be checked by clicking here.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 20:28 IST