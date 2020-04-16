TS POLYCET 2020 registration extended till April 30 due to lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:17 IST

With the Government of Telangana extending the state-wide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic till April 30, 2020, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has yet again extended the deadline to submit online applications for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 till April 30, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

Candidates interested and eligible to appear in the TS POLYCET 2020 can apply online at polycetts.nic.in on or before the deadline without any late fees. The online registration process for the Common Entrance exam had started on March 2, 2020.

“Vide reference 4th cited above, the Government of Telangana extended the Lockdown in the entire State of Telangana up to 30.04.2020 as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of Corona (COVID-19) Virus. In view of the above, the last date for submission of POLYCET-2020 online application without fine is hereby extended up to 30.04.2020,” reads the notification.