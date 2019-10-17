e-paper
TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: 2500 junior lineman vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring 2500 junior lineman for which class 12th pass candidates can apply. The online application process will begin from October 22 and will conclude on November 10, 2019. Check details here.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:43 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring 2500 junior lineman for which class 12th pass candidates can apply. The online application process will begin from October 22 and will conclude on November 10, 2019.

The recruitment exam will be held on December 15 for which the admit card will be released on December 5.

Educational Qualification:

Applicant must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P/Telangana State Education Department as on the date of notification.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years.

Scheme of Examination:

The written test will comprise of 80 marks consisting of 80 multiple choice questions and each question carries 1 mark. The section A consisting of 65 questions on core I.T.I subject and the section B consisting of 15 questions on General Knowledge.The duration of the written examination will be 2 hours. (120 minutes).  

Click here to read official notification

 

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:25 IST

