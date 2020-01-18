TSSPDCL results 2019 for Junior Lineman, JPO, JACO exams declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:42 IST

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has declared the results of junior lineman, junior personnel officer and junior assistant cum computer operator recruitment exams, on its official website.

Candidates who had appeared in the exams conducted on December 15 and 22 can check their results online at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in

The recruitment drive is conducted to hire 2500 junior lineman, 500 junior assistant and 25 junior personnel officer. The official notifications for the posts were released in the month of October.

Candidates can check the result by loggin in using their hall ticket number, date of birth and name. Those who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for proficiency test which is a qualifying test.

Click here to check TSSPDCL results 2019