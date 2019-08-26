‘JNU denies registration to 2 Dalit B Tech students’ : JNUSU writes to MHRD

education

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday wrote to the Ministry of Human Resource Development after the university allegedly denied registration to two students from marginalised backgrounds.

The two B.Tech students said they did not have the minimum CGPA required. However, they claimed that they were not told by the administration that they would be denied registration in their third semester for failing to secure the required numbers.

“The students were also kept in the dark about the rules and regulations governing them. Unlike other B.Tech/Engineering Colleges and courses, where rules are explicitly laid down in the prospectus, JNU never informed the engineering students the rule of study, examination and revaluation, their ordinances, grade structure, and fee structure,” JNUSU said in its letter.

Despite repeated attempts, the JNU registrar did not respond to calls or messages for comment. However, responding to the allegations, RK Aggarwal, Dean of School of Engineering at JNU, said, “The students have given a representation and the matter is with the competent authority, which is the university. However, the pass percentage was known to all other students. Official records can be checked and these students were not very regular.”

The JNUSU further alleged, “The prospectus that was issued to them never mentioned any rules related to examination, re-evaluation and supplementary exams. Similarly, the JNU website didn’t have the ordinance applicable for them publicly displayed.”

“We urge for immediate intervention to take back the two B.Tech students,” the students’ body said in the letter.

