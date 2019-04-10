TY Bcom answer leak: Mumbai University to initiate internal probe

Four days after four TYBCom students were caught with solutions on their mobile phones for questions asked during the sixth semester exam they were about to appear for, the University of Mumbai (MU) received an unfair means inquiry committee (UMIC) report from the two colleges where the students were caught.

The varsity has decided to forward the reports to its internal UMIC for a thorough probe. “We’ve asked the colleges to cooperate with the police during investigation. Simultaneously, we’ll initiate an internal probe,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), MU.

On April 5, officials from Abhinav College in Bhayandar and Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Kandivali caught three students and one student, respectively, with solutions for a few of the questions for the exam they were about to appear for. A scrutiny of their phones revealed the answers were circulated on a messaging group that had more 100 members.

Based on the complaint file by the Bhayandar college, the Navghar police filed a first information report (FIR). But they said action will be initiated after the exams, as they do not want to disrupt the schedule.

“We have confiscated mobile phones of the students and they will be sent for forensic analysis. All students and the college staff will be questioned,” said an officer from Navghar police station.

An official from the Kandivli college said it is unfair to punish just one student (caught with solutions on his mobile phone), when the group had more than 100 students and professors.

“We submitted a written complaint to the Samta Nagar police station and were assured of a thorough probe after the exams,” the official added.

