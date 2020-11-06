e-paper
UGC Guidelines: Colleges, universities can reopen with 50% attendance in safe areas

UGC Guidelines: Colleges, universities can reopen with 50% attendance in safe areas

Higher educational institutions can restart physical classes only with 50 per cent attendance in areas outside containment zones, as per directions by the respective governments, said the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday.

Nov 06, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
New Delhi
         

Higher educational institutions can restart physical classes only with 50 per cent attendance in areas outside containment zones, as per directions by the respective governments, said the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday.

It issued guidelines for the reopening of university and college campuses after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per a statement, the guidelines may be adopted by institutions outside containment zones, as per the local conditions and directives of the respective government authorities.

For centrally funded higher education institutions, the head of the institution should satisfy themselves regarding the feasibility of the opening of physical classes and decide accordingly.

For all other higher educational institutions, including colleges and universities, the opening of physical classes is to be done as per the decision of the respective governments.

According to the guidelines, the universities and colleges are allowed to open with activities where social distancing can be adhered to, and face masks and other protective measures must be in place.

Final year students may also be allowed to join for academic and placement purposes.

For programmes, other than research and postgraduate courses in science and technology, online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching, but students will be allowed to visit respective departments in small numbers for consultation with faculty after seeking appointments.

The UGC guidelines added hostels may be opened only in cases where it is necessary and sharing of rooms will not be allowed. Symptomatic students will not be permitted to stay under any circumstances.

Before opening, the central or concerned state government must declare the area safe for opening. (ANI)

