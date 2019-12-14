e-paper
UGC NET 2019: Kashmir candidates can challenge answer key offline, last date extended

UGC NET 2019: Considering the complaints of Kashmir Valley candidates regarding the difficulty they are facing in challenging the answer keys online, NTA has made a provision for them to challenge the answer keys offline. Check details here.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2019 15:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC NET answer keys 2019
UGC NET answer keys 2019(HT file)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a special provision for Kashmir Valley candidates who are finding difficulty in challenging the answer key of UGC NET exam December 2019.

NTA in its recent press release stated it has received several complaints from candidates of Kashmir Valley regarding difficulty they are facing while challenging the answer keys online.

Considering the complaints, NTA has extended the last date of challenging the answer key till December 15. Moreover, the candidates of Kashmir Valley can challenge the answer keys offline too.

To challenge the answer keys offline, candidates can download the form of concerned subject available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and filling in the hard copy, depositing it at the Nodal Centre and obtaining a Receipt therefrom. Candidates can also obtain the hard copy of the form from the nodal centre itself and fill it.

Address of Nodal centre, Kashmir: Nodal Officer: Mr. Abdul Qayoom Tantray, Address: Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir-190004

Email ID: qayoom_dpss@yahoo.co.in

Mob: 9596143555,

Google link: https://plus.codes/8J6P2VRJ+H3

Click here to download the form

Fee:

To challenge the answer keys, the candidates are required to fill in complete details along with supporting documents wherever required. The candidates are advised to pay a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand rupees) only for each question challenged in the form of a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of Director General, National Testing Agency, payable at NOIDA (UP).

NTA has also extended the last date to view the question paper and response sheets from December 13 to December 14, 2019 (11:50 pm)

