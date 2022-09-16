UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 exam releasing today, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 on September 16, 2022. The admit card for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Examination will be available on the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Phase 1 examination was conducted on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 Subjects in 310 Examination Centres located in 225 Cities across the Country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA UGC.