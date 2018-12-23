UGC NET answer key by December 31: Report

National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the answer key of UGC NET 2018 exam by December 31, according to an Indian Express report. The report, quoting an NTA offical, said as the UGC NET result is scheduled to be released by January 10, the answer keys will be released by December 31.

The UGC NET examination was held between December 18 and 22 at 598 centres in 91 cities across the county. The examination was held for students of 85 subjects. Candidates can check their UGC NET exam answer key from the NTA’s website www.ntanet.nic.in after it is released.

There were two papers in the exam. Paper 1 was of 100 marks, with 50 questions of two marks each. Candidates had one hour to answer. The questions were created to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

Paper 2 was of 200 marks carrying 100 objective type compulsory questions each of two marks. The duration of this paper was two hours. Question were based on the subject selected by the candidate.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for only assistant professor or both junior research fellowship and assistant professor.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:22 IST