Home / Education / UGC NET final answer key 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

UGC NET final answer key 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

UGC NET final answer key 2020: The agency conducted the UGC NET examination from September 24 to November 13, 2020, at various centre spread across the country.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC NET final answer key 2020.
UGC NET final answer key 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UGC NET final answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the final answer key for UGC NET examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the UGC NET final answer key 2020 online at nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the UGC NET examination from September 24 to November 13, 2020, at various centre spread across the country. The examination was held in computer-based mode.

This year, a total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET exam, out of which, 5,26,707 candidates appeared in the examination.

“The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check UGC NET final answer key 2020.

How to check UGC NET final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer Keys UGC-NET June 2020 Read More”

The UGC NET final answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

