UGC NET Result 2020 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check NTA NET June 2020 scores
The National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the UGC-NET June/ September results 2020 on its official. The exam was conducted between September 24 and November 13 for 81 NET subjects in computer based test (CBT) mode. Here’s how to check the results.education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:35 IST
The National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the UGC-NET June/ September results 2020 on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted between September 24 and November 13 for 81 NET subjects in computer based test (CBT) mode. NTA released the provisional answer key on November 17 and final answer key on November 30.
Direct link to check UGC-NET June 2020 Result
How to check UGC-NET Results 2020:
Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in
Click on the UGC-NET June result link under ‘Latest @ NTA” section
Key in your application number and date of birth and submit
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out if you are qualified
NTA has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for each subject. Click here to check UGC-NET June 2020 cutoff marks in percentile
Click here to check UGC-NET June 2020 cutoff in percentage
According to an official notice released by NTA, a total of 8,60,976 candidates were registered for the UGC-NET June/ September exams 2020 out of which 5,26,707 candidates appeared.
Category-wise break up of number of candidates who took the UGC-NET exam:
General --- 156882
Gen-EWS ---47161
OBC-NCL ---192434
SC --88914
ST --33811
PwD ---7505
Total ---526707