UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest prelim admit card released at ukpsc.net.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:24 IST

Uttrakhand public service commission has released the admit card for Assistant Conservator of Forest preliminary examination. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, ukpsc.net.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies. The preliminary recruitment examination will be conducted on November 3, 2019.

For further information, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Assistant Conservator of Forest (pre) Admit card 2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Select the mode in which you want to log in

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:24 IST