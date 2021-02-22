IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / U.K.’s Johnson to say all schools in England to open from March 8
UK PM Boris Johnson was positive for coronavirus.(AP)
UK PM Boris Johnson was positive for coronavirus.(AP)
education

U.K.’s Johnson to say all schools in England to open from March 8

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he sets out how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted gradually over the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:49 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he sets out how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted gradually over the coming months.

Along with the reopening of schools to all pupils, people will be allowed to meet one-on-one to sit down for a coffee or picnic outdoors, and after-school activities outside can restart from the same date, officials said.

In a statement to Parliament, Johnson will say more social contact will be allowed from March 29, when outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households can take place, including in private gardens, and sports such as tennis and soccer can resume.

“This is a cautious, slow and deliberate reopening,” Vaccines Minster Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Monday. “We have to be careful, we want it to be sustainable.”

The reopening of schools will be welcomed by parents who have been juggling their jobs with home-schooling their children since England’s third national lockdown began in early January, and employers who have seen productivity suffer.

With the economy suffering its worst recession in more than 300 years and cases and deaths falling rapidly, Johnson is facing growing calls -- including from his own Conservative backbenchers -- to lift lockdown curbs.

That pressure is mounting amid a significant acceleration of the U.K.’s vaccination program, with all adults to be offered a shot by the end of July and everyone over 50 by mid-April. One in three adults have had a vaccine as of Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Britain’s Next Answer to Covid Is to Prepare to Live With It

High Priority

Johnson will discuss the reopening plan with his cabinet of senior ministers Monday morning, before giving a statement to the House of Commons in the afternoon and hosting a televised press conference in the evening.

In an emailed statement released Sunday night, Johnson said: “Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritizing ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”

He said the government would be “cautious” in its approach “so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far.” Reopening schools and allowing more social contact outside will form the first step of the government’s four-step process to lift national restrictions.

There will be a gap of several weeks between each of these steps to analyze the impact on caseloads and hospitalizations. Restrictions will be eased uniformly across England, and there will be four tests that must be met before moving onto each step. These are:

  • That the vaccine program continues successfully
  • Vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths among those who have had the shot
  • Infection rates don’t risk a surge in hospitalizations that would put “unsustainable pressure” on the National Health Service
  • New variants don’t fundamentally change the government’s assessment of the risks

These four tests are currently being met, the prime minister’s office said, so the first step will proceed from March 8. This is when the top four priority groups for vaccination will have received a “degree of immunity.”

Outdoor activities will be opened earlier than indoor ones because there is lower risk of catching the disease, according to Johnson’s office.

Why Even With Vaccines, Covid Will Always Be With Us: QuickTake

Trend Reversed

Covid-19 cases surged to record levels in Britain early this year as an easing of social distancing during the holiday period coincided with the spread of the highly infectious U.K. variant. The latest lockdown, coupled with the vaccine program, has reversed that trend. More than 17.5 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Health authorities reported 9,834 new cases on Sunday, down from the peak week in January when cases averaged almost 60,000 a day. Hancock told the BBC that cases of both the South African and Brazilian variants were falling in the U.K., thanks to “enhanced contact tracing and the measures at the border.”

Mark Harper, who chairs the lockdown-skeptic backbench group of Conservative MPs, said he wanted to see all restrictions lifted by the end of April. “We think at that point people should be able to get on with their lives,” he told the BBC on Sunday.

But John Edmunds, an epidemiologist who sits on the government’s advisory scientific committee, raised warnings over the mass reopening of schools. There will be “major disruption in schools until we have vaccinated our children,” he told the BBC.

The U.K.’s opposition Labour party called on ministers to extend eligibility for the £500 self-isolation payment to anyone without access to workplace sick pay. They said this would help more people stay at home and prevent a fourth national lockdown.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening uk pm boris johnson covid-19
Close
UK PM Boris Johnson was positive for coronavirus.(AP)
UK PM Boris Johnson was positive for coronavirus.(AP)
education

U.K.’s Johnson to say all schools in England to open from March 8

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:49 PM IST
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he sets out how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted gradually over the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In some areas of the district school fees had been exempted due to efforts of the DM.
In some areas of the district school fees had been exempted due to efforts of the DM.
admissions

25,000 private school teachers, others to protest 30% fee cut in Karnataka

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • As Karnataka government has decided not to reverse its decision to impose a 30% cut on tuition fees, more than 25,000 teachers, non-teaching staff and management members from several private schools in the state will take out a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As governments deliberate on school reopening, there is a clamour among policymakers to reduce the curriculum. While this is laudable, it is not a good enough response as this assumes that children are learning at the appropriate grade level and the only problem to address is the reduction in instruction time(REUTERS)
As governments deliberate on school reopening, there is a clamour among policymakers to reduce the curriculum. While this is laudable, it is not a good enough response as this assumes that children are learning at the appropriate grade level and the only problem to address is the reduction in instruction time(REUTERS)
education

Rajasthan education department decides to convert curriculum in digital format

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • The Rajasthan education department came up with the programme of digital lessons to help the students from rural areas cope with online classes during the pandemic. The department has now decided to convert the entire curriculum in digital format, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB had conducted the CBT for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.(RRB website)
RRB had conducted the CBT for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.(RRB website)
competitive exams

RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
admissions

Maharashtra: No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Reimbursement of fees or giving the option of scholarship to students in need, especially those from reserved categories, is looked after by the social justice department, said an FRA official
READ FULL STORY
Close
Presently, schools in Bihar are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% strength and Covid-19 preventative measures.(HT File)
Presently, schools in Bihar are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% strength and Covid-19 preventative measures.(HT File)
admissions

Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
admissions

PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur on February 23

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu at an interaction with the media persons, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu at an interaction with the media persons, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
education

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for making mother tongue the primary medium of instruction, at least until class 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIBE XVI 2021 examination.(ANI file)
AIBE XVI 2021 examination.(ANI file)
competitive exams

AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. ( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
Representational image. ( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
education

Outfit in Kerala wants exam on 'cow science' scrapped

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The Aayog had said the syllabus of the objective model exam would be recommended on the website of the RKA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
education

Schools in Puducherry to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9

ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Streets were waterlogged in parts of Puducherry on Sunday due to continuous rainfall in the Union Territory since Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UCIL Recruitment 2021:(HT file)
UCIL Recruitment 2021:(HT file)
employment news

UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHSB CHO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SHSB CHO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

SDMC plans to use abandoned rail containers for running schools, dispensaries

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:51 PM IST
SDMC plans to use abandoned rail containers for running schools, dispensaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
exam results

HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • HSSC LDC results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP