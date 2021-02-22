U.K.’s Johnson to say all schools in England to open from March 8
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he sets out how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted gradually over the coming months.
Along with the reopening of schools to all pupils, people will be allowed to meet one-on-one to sit down for a coffee or picnic outdoors, and after-school activities outside can restart from the same date, officials said.
In a statement to Parliament, Johnson will say more social contact will be allowed from March 29, when outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households can take place, including in private gardens, and sports such as tennis and soccer can resume.
“This is a cautious, slow and deliberate reopening,” Vaccines Minster Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Monday. “We have to be careful, we want it to be sustainable.”
The reopening of schools will be welcomed by parents who have been juggling their jobs with home-schooling their children since England’s third national lockdown began in early January, and employers who have seen productivity suffer.
With the economy suffering its worst recession in more than 300 years and cases and deaths falling rapidly, Johnson is facing growing calls -- including from his own Conservative backbenchers -- to lift lockdown curbs.
That pressure is mounting amid a significant acceleration of the U.K.’s vaccination program, with all adults to be offered a shot by the end of July and everyone over 50 by mid-April. One in three adults have had a vaccine as of Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Britain’s Next Answer to Covid Is to Prepare to Live With It
High Priority
Johnson will discuss the reopening plan with his cabinet of senior ministers Monday morning, before giving a statement to the House of Commons in the afternoon and hosting a televised press conference in the evening.
In an emailed statement released Sunday night, Johnson said: “Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritizing ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”
He said the government would be “cautious” in its approach “so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far.” Reopening schools and allowing more social contact outside will form the first step of the government’s four-step process to lift national restrictions.
There will be a gap of several weeks between each of these steps to analyze the impact on caseloads and hospitalizations. Restrictions will be eased uniformly across England, and there will be four tests that must be met before moving onto each step. These are:
- That the vaccine program continues successfully
- Vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths among those who have had the shot
- Infection rates don’t risk a surge in hospitalizations that would put “unsustainable pressure” on the National Health Service
- New variants don’t fundamentally change the government’s assessment of the risks
These four tests are currently being met, the prime minister’s office said, so the first step will proceed from March 8. This is when the top four priority groups for vaccination will have received a “degree of immunity.”
Outdoor activities will be opened earlier than indoor ones because there is lower risk of catching the disease, according to Johnson’s office.
Why Even With Vaccines, Covid Will Always Be With Us: QuickTake
Trend Reversed
Covid-19 cases surged to record levels in Britain early this year as an easing of social distancing during the holiday period coincided with the spread of the highly infectious U.K. variant. The latest lockdown, coupled with the vaccine program, has reversed that trend. More than 17.5 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Health authorities reported 9,834 new cases on Sunday, down from the peak week in January when cases averaged almost 60,000 a day. Hancock told the BBC that cases of both the South African and Brazilian variants were falling in the U.K., thanks to “enhanced contact tracing and the measures at the border.”
Mark Harper, who chairs the lockdown-skeptic backbench group of Conservative MPs, said he wanted to see all restrictions lifted by the end of April. “We think at that point people should be able to get on with their lives,” he told the BBC on Sunday.
But John Edmunds, an epidemiologist who sits on the government’s advisory scientific committee, raised warnings over the mass reopening of schools. There will be “major disruption in schools until we have vaccinated our children,” he told the BBC.
The U.K.’s opposition Labour party called on ministers to extend eligibility for the £500 self-isolation payment to anyone without access to workplace sick pay. They said this would help more people stay at home and prevent a fourth national lockdown.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U.K.’s Johnson to say all schools in England to open from March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25,000 private school teachers, others to protest 30% fee cut in Karnataka
- As Karnataka government has decided not to reverse its decision to impose a 30% cut on tuition fees, more than 25,000 teachers, non-teaching staff and management members from several private schools in the state will take out a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan education department decides to convert curriculum in digital format
- The Rajasthan education department came up with the programme of digital lessons to help the students from rural areas cope with online classes during the pandemic. The department has now decided to convert the entire curriculum in digital format, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar
- Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here
- According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outfit in Kerala wants exam on 'cow science' scrapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Puducherry to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer
- UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC plans to use abandoned rail containers for running schools, dispensaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link
- HSSC LDC results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox