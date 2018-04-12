Teacher arrested for ‘leaking’ CBSE economics paper also revealed maths paper

An accused in the CBSE Class 12 economics paper leak case arrested last week has been found to be involved in the Class 10 mathematics paper leak case as well, Delhi police said on Thursday.

Last week, three men - Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar - working in DAV Centenary Public School in Una, were arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch after questioning.

The police on Thursday said Rakesh Kumar was also found to be involved in the Class 10 mathematics paper which was leaked before the March 28 examination. He confessed during questioning about his alleged involvement, police claimed.

Further details were awaited.

The economics paper was leaked on March 23 - three days before the exam - in Himachal Pradesh’s Una town and was shared to at least 40 Whatsapp groups.

Rakesh Kumar had been teaching economics at the DAV school for the past eight years. He was the centre superintendent of the Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held.

Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar worked at the DAV school as a clerk and a peon respectively.

The economics paper leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening March 26, the day of the exam.

On March 30, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced it would re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25.

The police has registered two cases in connection with the matter. The first case relating to the leak of the economics paper was filed on March 27, while the other on the mathematics paper leak was lodged on March 28.