e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / University in Himachal to study Covid-19 drugs

University in Himachal to study Covid-19 drugs

It has been funded through High Performance Computing Consortium and the team is led by Gurjot Kaur, Associate Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Shoolini University.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 20:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Shimla
Representational image.
Representational image. (Reuters File Photo )
         

A team of scientists from a university in Himachal Pradesh has been offered a grant through Microsoft to conduct research on finding drugs to cure and prevent Covid-19.

This project will directly influence the anti-viral drug development.

It has been funded through High Performance Computing Consortium and the team is led by Gurjot Kaur, Associate Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Shoolini University. It will have access to Microsoft Azure credits for six months to perform work using Microsoft licensed resources like online platform and virtual machines.

The team will perform much-needed screening of phytochemical constituents for anti-viral activity through interaction with Covid-19 specific targets using molecular modeling studies.

Indian medicinal herbs have same or similar phytoconstituents and do show great promise as anti-Covid-19 drugs.

This project will directly influence the anti-viral drug development for Covid-19 and thus has high impact, said the university on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In