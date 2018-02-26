UP assistant teacher admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

The admit card for UP assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018 has been released on the UP Basic Education Board website at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The written examination will be held on March 12, 2018.

Steps to download the admit card for UP Assistant Teacher examination 2018:

1) Visit the official website of UP basic education board

2) Click on the link for Assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018

3) Click on link for ‘print the entrance exam’

4) Login with your registration number and date of birth

5) Click on proceed

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Candidates must carry their admission ticket to the examination Centre.