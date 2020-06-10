e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Assistant Teachers’ Recruitment Exam: Candidate who scored 94% couldn’t name India’s President

UP Assistant Teachers’ Recruitment Exam: Candidate who scored 94% couldn’t name India’s President

Kumar was among three candidates arrested. During police interrogation, he failed to answer simple general knowledge questions – the youth from Sarai Mamrej, Prayagraj also could not name the president of the country, when queried by police officials.

education Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

The ‘success’ of Dharmendra Kumar, a candidate who scored 142 marks out of 150 and emerged as one of the toppers in the examination held for recruiting 69,000 assistant teachers in 2019, was exposed after the Prayagraj police busted a racket involved in enabling undeserving individuals make the cut in lieu of cash.

Kumar was among three candidates arrested. During police interrogation, he failed to answer simple general knowledge questions – the youth from Sarai Mamrej, Prayagraj also could not name the president of the country, when queried by police officials.

Dharmendra’s name was on the list of 20 candidates whose names were in the diary found from the gang members arrested by police. Among 20, 18 got selected with the help of unfair means and the question papers were allegedly provided by gang members.

The racket busted by Soraon police two days back allegedly provided question papers to 69,000 assistant teachers’ recruitment aspirants in return of cash. Eight people, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested in this connection. Later, the police arrested three aspirants who cleared the examination through the racket.

ASP KV Ashok, who led the operation, said three successful candidates, including Dharmendra, Vinod and another youth, were traced and arrested on Saturday. It came to light that Dharmendra got 142 marks out of 150 in the recruitment examination.

Dharmendra had cleared the TET in 2018 and secured 126 rank out of 150 while he scored 57.1% in B.Ed, which he completed in 2012 from Sampurnand Sanskrit University, Varanasi from where also did his graduation in 2007 with 56.77%.

The name of Dharmendra and other two youths were found in the diary seized from the gang members arrested for helping candidates in cracking the teachers recruitment examination through fraudelant means, said SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj.

“The youth’s failure to answer simple questions reveals the means of his success in the teachers’ recruitment examination. More candidates will be questioned after these arrests,” added SSP.

A question mark on recruitment process: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet, said the anomalies in the assistant teachers’ recruitment exam were a big question mark on the entire recruitment process.

“The future of youths in Uttar Pradesh is being trampled. The government should bring out all the facts related to these anomalies in recruitments,” she said.

top news
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
I thank everyone for their blessings: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result
I thank everyone for their blessings: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt
Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt
‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister
‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In