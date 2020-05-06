UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment Exam: HC says UP govt’s decision to raise cut-off for filling 69000 posts correct

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:24 IST

In a major relief to Yogi Adityanath government, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday confirmed raising cutoff by the state government as 65% for general candidates and 60% for reserved category, directing to complete the whole selection process of 69,000 assistant teachers in the primary schools of Uttar Pradesh within three months.

A division bench of justices Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Karunesh Singh Pawar pronounced the judgement in chamber on the special appeals.

The court has set aside the single judge order allowing the state’s appeal. Appellants had challenged the single judge order, which had quashed the government order through which the qualifying marks for the examination for recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers was raised to 65 and 60 from 45 and 40 respectively.

The government order, dated January 7, 2019, had fixed 65% qualifying marks for general category candidates (from 45%) and 60% for the reserved category candidates (from 40%).

The fact that it was issued a day after the recruitment exam on January 6 had prompted the job seekers to move the court.

The single judge order dated March 29, 2019, which had come as a relief for thousands of shiksha mitras, directed the secretary of examination regulatory authority to declare the result as per the old criteria of 45% and 40% qualifying marks within three months.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel had submitted that the government’s decision was arbitrary and discretionary. The state government had maintained that the qualifying percentage was raised to ensure that better teachers get selected.

The UP government had issued a notification for recruitment of 69,000 new assistant teachers in the state on December 5, 2018.

The court had reserved the verdict on March 3 on the bunch of appeals after detailed final hearing on the same, which was going on for more than six months.