UP board affiliation process to take only 8 months now

Aug 01, 2019

The annual time-table of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) for granting affiliation to schools has been amended. Now, the affiliation process would get completed by November itself within eight months of the starting of the process, which earlier took more than a year, said officials.

To get the new time-table in motion, the UP governor has approved amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Education Act, 1921, said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

Information regarding the amendments has been forwarded to director (secondary education) and chairman of UP Board Vinay Kumar Pandey by joint secretary Jai Shankar Dubey through a missive dated July 26, 2019. A copy of the missive has also been sent to secretary, UP Board.

Till now for the online affiliation process, the file of an institution used to move from one official to another in the office for almost a year before either bagging the affiliation or being turned down.

However, now as per the amended time-table, the application process would start as before on April 1 but the process would get wrapped up by November itself within mere 8 months, explained secretary, UP Board. For the past two years, the affiliation application process has been made online, she added.

Till now, the application requesting affiliations were accepted by the board till July 15 but now would be accepted from April 1 to May 15 only. With late fee, the institutions would however be able to apply from May 16 to May 31, after which no applications would be accepted, said Srivastava citing the new time-table.

The new time-table makes plain that applications reaching the board till May 15 would be sent to additional secretary heading the five regional offices of the board till May 31 and those reaching board by May 31 would be sent to them by June 10. The report of spot inspections and assessment of these institutions would then be handed over to respective additional secretary of the regional offices.

Interestingly, these inspections would be undertaken in the serial order in which the applications requesting affiliations are received by the UP Board, the amended norms makes plain.

Earlier, the power to inspect the institutions was limited to a committee having the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) as its chairman and sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of area concerned along a principal of Government Inter College (GIC) or Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) as members. Now instead of just the SDM even a tehsildar can be made a member of this panel.

This panel, as per the new time-table, will be required to submit its report to the additional secretary of the regional offices concerned of UP Board by August 20. If any anomaly is found in the online application, the institution would be informed about it by June 30.

