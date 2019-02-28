UP Boards 2019: Over 6.45 lakh students skip exam midway

As many as 6.45 lakh students have left the UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations midway, as on Thursday, this year.

With two days still left for the Class 12 exams to conclude, the count of candidates having quit the examinations midway this year could reach 6.50 lakh, said officials on Thursday.

They credited the stringent anti-copying measures put in place during the examinations for the record number of students quitting exams.

As many as 63 FIRs were also lodged against invigilators and examinees found promoting and using unfair means during the exams.

As compared to last year, the UP Board has witnessed a drop of over 9.15 lakh students registering for the high school and intermediate examinations.

“Heavy deployment of police at every examination centre, strict instructions to invigilation staff to check use of unfair means and other measures aimed at ensuring fair examination is to be credited with record number of students skipping the exams midway,” said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

Last year, a significant 11,27,815 had quit midway while 136 FIRs were lodged against examinees, invigilators and centre superintendents for indulging in use of unfair means and promoting copying.

A total of 58,06,922 students registered to appear in high school and intermediate examinations this year.

While 31,95,603 registered for high school, 26,11,319 registered for intermediate exams.

Last year, 67,22,768 were registered for the examination, including 36,56,272 for high school and 30,66,496 students for intermediate examination.

A total of 8,354 examination centres were set up in all 75 districts of UP. A significant 1,314 centres have been identified as sensitive while 448 centres had been marked as highly sensitive.

This year not only CCTV cameras and voice recorders had been installed at all the examination centres, voice recording and footage of CCTV was being continuously monitored.

The high school examination which commenced on February 7 got over in 14 days on Thursday (February 28) while the intermediate examination after commenced on February 7 will get over in 16 working days (March 2).

A total of 4.37 crore coded answer sheets have been printed and distributed for conducting the examination.

Feb 28, 2019