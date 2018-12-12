UP BTC result declared, here’s how to check fourth semester scores

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate exam (UP BTC) fourth-semester results were declared on Wednesday. The examination was held from November 1 to November 3 after its cancellation earlier due to paper leak.

Candidates can check the UP BTC result by clicking here.

According to media reports, 74,357 candidates had appeared for the exam and 68% have qualified.

UP BTC result: Here is how to check

Go to the official website UP exam regulatory authority

On the bottom of the home page, select the exam type

Choose the exam for which result has to be seen

Click on show result

The result will be displayed on the screen

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 18:44 IST