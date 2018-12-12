UP BTC result declared, here’s how to check fourth semester scores
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate exam (UP BTC) fourth-semester results were declared on Wednesday. The examination was held from November 1 to November 3 after its cancellation earlier due to paper leak.
Candidates can check the UP BTC result by clicking here.
According to media reports, 74,357 candidates had appeared for the exam and 68% have qualified.
UP BTC result: Here is how to check
Go to the official website UP exam regulatory authority
On the bottom of the home page, select the exam type
Choose the exam for which result has to be seen
Click on show result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Visit the official website Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate exam website for latest news and updates..
