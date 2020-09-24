UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches portal to connect students with jobs

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:35 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a unified portal called ‘U-Rise’ to guide students in learning, career counselling, and getting employment in Uttar Pradesh.

About 20 lakh students, getting vocational and technical education, and technical experts will benefit from this portal. The e-content, e-library, and online courses available on this portal will be accessible by students even in the most interior areas of the state.

Speaking at the launch, Yogi said the portal was part of the second phase of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Qualitative Reforms Programme launched in 2017 to bring about improvement in the quality of technical education institutions.

Besides launching Unified Re-imagined Innovation for Student Empowerment (U-Rise) portal, the chief minister laid the foundation stones of new projects.

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University has developed the portal, which is a joint initiative of the technical education department, training and employment department, and skill development mission.

Yogi said this was the biggest reform programme in the education sector after the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. He said the programme would connect students with practical and technical knowledge and added that UP was the first state to launch a unified portal along with implementation of NEP.

Yogi said the project would prove to be an example for other states as the use of technology helped in moving ahead and face major challenges. He said the challenge of Covid-19 would have been more serious in the absence of technology. He said the state government was also using technology in identifying and taking action against fake teachers. He said several people secured jobs by providing fake educational documents and now they were being tracked by using technology.

Yogi said the convergence of educationalists, employers, and researchers through this portal would benefit students and empower them by providing every possible information -- from online exams, digital content, digital assessment, digital examination papers, webinars, internship, e-library, recorded video content to employment.

The chief minister also released Rs 100 crore for the second phase of the Deendayal Upadhyay Quality Improvement Programme, which will be spent on the development of digital and physical infrastructure.

Under NEP an academic bank of credit would be set up. The bank will digitally conserve academic credits from educational institutions.