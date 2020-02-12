e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UP government launches helpline numbers ahead of board exams

UP government launches helpline numbers ahead of board exams

Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, who holds the education portfolio, said that a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject.
Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject. (HT file)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched toll-free helpline numbers to solve the queries of students ahead of the Board examinations that are scheduled to begin next week.

Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, who holds the education portfolio, said that a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

He said that the helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

Experts of different subjects including English, Life Sciences, Geography, General Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Chemistry will be available on call on these numbers. Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject, he said.

tags
top news
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in-charge, day after party’s poll drubbing
Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in-charge, day after party’s poll drubbing
Fearing he had contracted coronavirus, man locks family, kills himself
Fearing he had contracted coronavirus, man locks family, kills himself
How Samsung’s new foldable phone is different from Motorola Razr
How Samsung’s new foldable phone is different from Motorola Razr
Nissan releases teaser image of its compact SUV again, targets Brezza and Venue
Nissan releases teaser image of its compact SUV again, targets Brezza and Venue
Average of 114.60, 5 wickets: Why India were blanked in the ODI series
Average of 114.60, 5 wickets: Why India were blanked in the ODI series
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News