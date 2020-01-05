UP government to webcast all state University exams

education

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:59 IST

Taking a cue from UP Board exams, the state government has decided to webcast the examination process of all state university exams, said state education department officials.

The order, which aims at putting a check on use of unfair means during exams, has been issued to all state universities for strict compliance, said the officials without wanting to be named.

To note, the UP Board high school and intermediate 2020 exams will be held under strict vigil of CCTV cameras and digital voice recorders (DVRs) to check malpractices.

In a missive issued by principal secretary (higher education) R Ramesh Kumar to registrars of all state universities, the government has instructed the institutions to ensure that CCTV cameras with digital voice recorders (DVRs) besides proper router devices are installed in all examination halls on a mandatory basis in all government-aided and private colleges being made exam centres.

The missive dated January 3, a copy of which is with HT, also makes it necessary for CCTV cameras and DVRs to be installed at the main entry points of these institutions.

“The state universities have been asked to first opt for government and government-aided colleges as examination centres and only then go for self-financed colleges as per need and that too after ensuring that they have installed at least two CCTV cameras in each exam hall and more in case the hall is bigger in a way that view of the entire hall is covered,” officials said.

A control room set up at the office of the regional higher education officer would constant ly monitor the feed provided by the centres.

It would be mandatory for safeguarding the recordings of the examination process for a minimum 60 days by the centres concerned.

The four-page order having 41 specific points that the state varsities need to follow includes the institutes made examination centre need to have a boundary wall, an iron gate, two iron almirahs to store question papers besides other requisite basic amenities.

Making clear that this year too self-centre would be allotted to girl students, the order makes plain that wherever possible, students should be allotted centres within 5km to 10km radius of their colleges.

The missive also asks universities to make sure that members of management committees of the colleges and others who are not associated with the examination process do not come within 200 metres of the colleges acting as centres during exams.