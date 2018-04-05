UP JEE BEd 2018: Admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in, here’s how to download

The UP JEE BEd 2018 admit card was released on Thursday on the official website of Lucknow University at www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online Joint Entrance Examination for the bachelor of education programme (JEE BEd 2018), in colleges across Uttar Pradesh, will be held on April 11.

Candidates must carry the admit card and report to the test centre at 7.30am on the day of the examination. The exam for Paper I will start at 8am and end at 11am, while test for paper II will start at 1pm and conclude at 4pm.

Steps to download UP JEE BEd 2018 admit card:

1) Visit the official website of Lucknow university lkouniv.ac.in/en 2) Click on the link for JEE BEd 2018-20 in the Nav bar for admission on the top of the page 3) Click on the link for Download admit card (in blue) 4) Click on Download Admit card on new page that opens 5) Enter your user id and password on the login page 6) On login your brief details will appear 7) Click on admit card tab 8) Click on Click here to download admit card 9) The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

You can take a printout and save it on your computer. The admit card will be available for download until the test date.

Candidates will have to submit one copy (university copy) of admit card for verification at the time of the test. At least one original (not photocopied or scanned copy) and valid (not expired) photo identification card (such as driving license, passport, PAN card, voter id, Aadhaar UID) should also be presented for verification purpose.

The candidate’s photograph and signature images should be legibly printed and visible on the photo id card and should match the name on admit card.

You will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets like watches, calculators to the examination hall.