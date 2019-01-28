UP police admit card today: 2nd chance for more female qualifiers, physical skill test from January 30

In the process of direct recruitment of UP Reserved Citizen Police and Reserve PAC constable 2018, the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) found very few number of female candidates who qualified the physical standard test (PST) and document verification(DV). UPPRPB or UPPBPB has invited more female candidates who had qualified the written test to participate in the DV/PST.

While many female candidates did not qualify the physical test, some of the candidates did not appear in the test.

In a recent notification issued by UPPBPB, the admit card for new candidates who qualified the written test and are now eligible for DV/PST in the new list can be download from January 28. The DV/ PST for the new qualifiers will be held on January 30 and 31 while those who did not appear for the previous tests that were held on January 20, 21 will get a second chance to appear on the new dates February 1 and 2.

Click here to check the official notification released by UPPBPB

Direct link to download UPPBPB admit card.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 10:15 IST